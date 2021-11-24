THIS IS WAR: Fourth Reich Australia - ABORIGINAL ELDER SCREAMS: "THEY’RE KILLING US! THEY’RE KILLING OUR PEOPLE!”REMEMBER – Australia is the training ground. EVERYTHING what's happening there now will come to you as well – unless we unite and fight cabal parasites.June Mills - 7 Min: The army has gone in and removing people against their will from Binjari just outside of Katherine Northern Territory Australia.June Mills cannot make any contact to her people in Binjari and surrounding communities.Genocide!Please spread this message far and wide.The chief medical doctor of a hospital in Germany (Chemnitz) has just stated this: 'What we witness now in Germany has nothing to do with a virus at all, it's all about establishing a dictatorship'.What's happening now is all completely and utterly illegal, unconstitutional, and goes against all human rights and even the most basic moral standards. The governments of many countries have flushed the rule of law down the toilet. When politicians have ceased to respect the rule of law, then why should we? Anything goes.Follow your heart and do what you feel is the right thing to do, don't think of the consequences, for it breeds fear and makes you impotent. The hero does what has to be done, and he trusts GOD, as far as the consequences of his actions are concerned. There is no death, your soul is immortal, and all that matters is courage, truth and justice, and your own karmamirrored from: