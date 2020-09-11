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Antifa UW Madison Teaching Assistant Resigns For Pretending To Be Person Of Color
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56 views • September 11, 2020
It's funny when the left eats their own and forces folx to resign for pretending to be a person of color. Especially if you've had a few run ins with said person before. She was employed at the University of Madison, and was regularly engaged in quite a bit of commie antifa rabblerousing on campus. Shady!
CV giving a commie speech outside some UW Madison Forbes event: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cmB0XvF0MC0
CV debating libertarian Thomas Leager in at UW Madison: https://www.bitchute.com/video/BEifk2-oh7o/
CV talking with JF: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w9tvwJflPfw
CV's buddy Scot McCullough gettin' handsy and gropey with me at a protest in Madison. She and her friends mocked me for this with incessant usage of "Go home buddy!" on Facebook and Twitter: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FU94iH3oL0w
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CV giving a commie speech outside some UW Madison Forbes event: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cmB0XvF0MC0
CV debating libertarian Thomas Leager in at UW Madison: https://www.bitchute.com/video/BEifk2-oh7o/
CV talking with JF: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w9tvwJflPfw
CV's buddy Scot McCullough gettin' handsy and gropey with me at a protest in Madison. She and her friends mocked me for this with incessant usage of "Go home buddy!" on Facebook and Twitter: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FU94iH3oL0w
I'm totally demonetized! If you like my content, here are a ton of ways you can support this channel!
Donate on SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/duerstthewuerst
FOLLOW//
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/DuerstTheWuerst
Discord server: https://discord.gg/U6Pj2NX
LBRY: https://api.lbry.com/user/refer?r=9VLWfHpyeEXrDCQjw185W7FxjH1eUmYv
Telegram: https://t.me/duerstthewuerst
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/danielduerst77
GAB: https://gab.ai/DuerstTheWuerst
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/duerstthewuerst/
Duer$t $ub$cribe$tar Donor$//
8bitflower
Joyce Brown
Quinton Wojciechowski
Terry Kavanaugh
Daniel J Duerst
Adeon
David Ventsias
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