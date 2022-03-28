© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EP 156: We Interrupt Your Regularly Scheduled Programming
Follow
0
Share
Report
12 views • March 28, 2022
This week, it's an eye-opening & potentially paradigm-shifting episode of the Homewrecker Podcast as we discuss programming and how we have ALL been subjected to it and had it shape our thoughts, feelings, and lives. We talk about how the colors blue & pink came to be associated as boys & girls colors, hidden messages in advertising, disturbing subliminal messaging found in the National Anthem that programmed an unknowing public for decades, and more! It's time to start taking your own thoughts back and the first way to do that is to recognize and then begin altering the programming. Good luck...we're all counting on you.
Episode Links:
Subliminal Messages in the National Anthem: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U5Jwc-3fv5Y
Advertising and Psychology: The Art of Psychological Advertising with Hidden Message by Lorenzo Sigala: https://www.amazon.com/Advertising-Psychology-Psychological-Message-Subliminal/dp/B09BGM1SZQ/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2MSE0WPELY9CT&;keywords=subliminal+messages+book&qid=1648420828&sprefix=subliminal+messa%2Caps%2C85&sr=8-1
Monique's Appearance on Me and Paranormal You: https://youtu.be/bHh52y1YrDc
Please check out:
https://homewreckerpodcast.supercast.com/
https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
Subliminal Messages in the National Anthem: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U5Jwc-3fv5Y
Advertising and Psychology: The Art of Psychological Advertising with Hidden Message by Lorenzo Sigala: https://www.amazon.com/Advertising-Psychology-Psychological-Message-Subliminal/dp/B09BGM1SZQ/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2MSE0WPELY9CT&;keywords=subliminal+messages+book&qid=1648420828&sprefix=subliminal+messa%2Caps%2C85&sr=8-1
Monique's Appearance on Me and Paranormal You: https://youtu.be/bHh52y1YrDc
Please check out:
https://homewreckerpodcast.supercast.com/
https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.