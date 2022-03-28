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EP 156: We Interrupt Your Regularly Scheduled Programming
Homewrecker Podcast
Homewrecker Podcast
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12 views • March 28, 2022
This week, it's an eye-opening & potentially paradigm-shifting episode of the Homewrecker Podcast as we discuss programming and how we have ALL been subjected to it and had it shape our thoughts, feelings, and lives. We talk about how the colors blue & pink came to be associated as boys & girls colors, hidden messages in advertising, disturbing subliminal messaging found in the National Anthem that programmed an unknowing public for decades, and more! It's time to start taking your own thoughts back and the first way to do that is to recognize and then begin altering the programming. Good luck...we're all counting on you.

Episode Links:

Subliminal Messages in the National Anthem: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U5Jwc-3fv5Y

Advertising and Psychology: The Art of Psychological Advertising with Hidden Message by Lorenzo Sigala: https://www.amazon.com/Advertising-Psychology-Psychological-Message-Subliminal/dp/B09BGM1SZQ/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2MSE0WPELY9CT&;keywords=subliminal+messages+book&qid=1648420828&sprefix=subliminal+messa%2Caps%2C85&sr=8-1

Monique's Appearance on Me and Paranormal You: https://youtu.be/bHh52y1YrDc

Please check out:

https://homewreckerpodcast.supercast.com/

https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com

https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com

https://www.tarotbymonique.com

https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg

https://www.alexarionfitness.com

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_

Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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mediaprogrammingcommercialshomewrecker podcastcrystal eyes appryan singer
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