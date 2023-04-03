Fellow fighters’ firm support to Mr. Miles Guo and our perseverance in taking down the CCP have made our investors and allies more confident in the NFSC

https://gettr.com/post/p2da3ptc5e8

4/1/2023 Brother Changdao: Although the March 15 incident is the darkest moment for the Whistleblowers’ Movement, our fellow fighters’ firm support to Mr. Miles Guo and our perseverance in taking down the CCP have made our investors and allies more confident in the New Federal State of China!

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow





4/1/2023 长岛哥：尽管315事件是爆料革命经历的最黑暗时刻，但战友们对郭先生的坚定跟随和对灭共事业的坚持让我们的投资者和盟友对新中国联邦更加有信心！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平



