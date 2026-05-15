Rapture May17-18. John18:37 Tothisendwas I born, & for this cause came I into the world, that I should bear witness unto the truth. Every one that is of the truth heareth my voice. Psalm 32 Repent.

2026 WORLD EVENT WILL SHOCK MANY_B4 SOCCER WORLD CUP. #rapture #christian #jesus

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4S_mtXEo68



https://www.textusreceptusbibles.com/Tyndale/46/13 ​

At 16, Jesus Told Me He’d Return When I Turn 66 Proverbs 13 Who so despiseth His word / destroyeth himself: but he that feareth the commandment shall have peace. Eph 6:8

https://www.faithofgod.net/TyNT/Prologue.htm#1534



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=at_b9fGn2us

https://www.youtube.com/@exodus2025/posts

In God's word will I rejoice / in the Lords word will I comfort me. Psalms 56

But these are written, that ye might believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God; and that believing ye might have life through his name. John 20:31

For thou, Lord, [art] good, and ready to forgive; and plenteous in mercy unto all them that call upon thee. Psalm 86:5





The Gospel 1 Corinthians 15:1-4

1, ¶ Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;

2, By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.

3, For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;

4, And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:

Psalms 85

And unto man he said, Behold, the fear of the Lord, that [is] wisdom; and to depart from evil [is] understanding. Job 28:28





1 Peter 1:13-23

13, ¶ Wherefore gird up the loins of your mind, be sober, and hope to the end for the grace that is to be brought unto you at the revelation of Jesus Christ;

14, As obedient children, not fashioning yourselves according to the former lusts in your ignorance:

15, But as he which hath called you is holy, so be ye holy in all manner of conversation;

16, Because it is written, Be ye holy; for I am holy.

17, And if ye call on the Father, who without respect of persons judgeth according to every man's work, pass the time of your sojourning here in fear:

18, Forasmuch as ye know that ye were not redeemed with corruptible things, as silver and gold, from your vain conversation received by tradition from your fathers;

19, But with the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and without spot:

20, Who verily was foreordained before the foundation of the world, but was manifest in these last times for you,

21, Who by him do believe in God, that raised him up from the dead, and gave him glory; that your faith and hope might be in God.

22, Seeing ye have purified your souls in obeying the truth through the Spirit unto unfeigned love of the brethren, see that ye love one another with a pure heart fervently:

23, Being born again, not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, by the word of God, which liveth and abideth for ever.

Isaiah 59:16-21

16, ¶ And he saw that there was no man, and wondered that there was no intercessor: therefore his arm brought salvation unto him; and his righteousness, it sustained him.

17, For he put on righteousness as a breastplate, and an helmet of salvation upon his head; and he put on the garments of vengeance for clothing, and was clad with zeal as a cloke.

18, According to their deeds,8 accordingly he will repay, fury to his adversaries, recompence to his enemies; to the islands he will repay recompence.

19, So shall they fear the name of the LORD from the west, and his glory from the rising of the sun. When the enemy shall come in like a flood, the Spirit of the LORD shall lift up a standard against him.

20, And the Redeemer shall come to Zion, and unto them that turn from transgression in Jacob, saith the LORD.

21, As for me, this is my covenant with them, saith the LORD; My spirit that is upon thee, and my words which I have put in thy mouth, shall not depart out of thy mouth, nor out of the mouth of thy seed, nor out of the mouth of thy seed's seed, saith the LORD, from henceforth and for ever.