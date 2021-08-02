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U.S. Air Force and Space Force Recruiting: Immunization Awareness Month [02.08.2021]
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11 views • August 02, 2021
Note: We are all fucked, even the U.S. Air Force is in on this Satanic depopulation agenda shit...
Or does it look like they are in a hurry to get all vaxxed?
'With COVID-19 variants spreading throughout the world, it is more important now than ever to get vaccinated to protect yourself and your loved ones.'
194 views Aug 2, 2021
U.S. Air Force and Space Force Recruiting
https://youtu.be/MlgNy23m_Qk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwhF2S-EQWLkbB8LcX_bEYw
Or does it look like they are in a hurry to get all vaxxed?
'With COVID-19 variants spreading throughout the world, it is more important now than ever to get vaccinated to protect yourself and your loved ones.'
194 views Aug 2, 2021
U.S. Air Force and Space Force Recruiting
https://youtu.be/MlgNy23m_Qk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwhF2S-EQWLkbB8LcX_bEYw
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