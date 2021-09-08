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HOW TO Create NAZI Soldiers -- Policeman Threatens to Arrest Man for Wearing MAGA Hat
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242 views • September 08, 2021
People often claimed that they would have been Oscar Schindler during World War II, rather than a Nazi guard in Auschwitz, or a soldier committing atrocities. When you see how easily people succumb to the threat of losing their job, or being canceled, or a bad word said about them, you realize how pliable most people are in the direction of evil, because it's easier in the short run to go along with what you know is wrong. That's why we must stand up LOUDLY to those to the Totalitarians wishing to erode our rights.
Stand up against the fascists that make it illegal to leave your house without a good excuse (Australia), that will fine you for making fun of a disabled person in your crowd as a comedian, or throw you in jail for a joke me as they did with Count Dankula in the UK.
#MAGA #Nazi #freedom
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http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Stand up against the fascists that make it illegal to leave your house without a good excuse (Australia), that will fine you for making fun of a disabled person in your crowd as a comedian, or throw you in jail for a joke me as they did with Count Dankula in the UK.
#MAGA #Nazi #freedom
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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