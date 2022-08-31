FOOL Wanting WW3? - American General Mark Arnold urged Ukraine to strike at the territory of Russia. He said this on the air of the Ukrainian TV channel 24. - 083122

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American General Mark Arnold urged Ukraine to strike at the territory of Russia. He said this on the air of the Ukrainian TV channel 24.
“The United States and allies must provide Ukraine with weapons that can strike into Russian territory. Beyond Crimea. The United States and NATO say - do not strike within the Russian territory, but this is ridiculous ” Arnold said.