'Fall of the Cabal Protocol of Elders of Zion NWO world take over!

They speak very boldly of all that mankind shall suffer at their feet. WE who have been bought by the blood of Christ shall not fear them being they are mere flesh! Fear them not which kill the body but are not able to kill the soul: but rather fear him which is able to destroy both soul and body in hell! Mathew 10:28

Speaking of hell, the wicked shall be ashes under our feet Malachi 4: 2,3. They shall lick the dust of our feet! Isaiah 49: 22-26. No wonder they prefer the Talmud book of Hell over the bible! The word of God answers to their destruction!





