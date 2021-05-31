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OUR GENERATION'S FIGHT FOR FREEDOM IS NOW - @on_the_fringe Dan RadioStyle
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10 views • May 31, 2021
OUR GENERATION'S FIGHT FOR FREEDOM IS NOW - @on_the_fringe Dan RadioStyle
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9faN754PMuj4/
OnTheFringe - Dan RadioStyle - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/
https://www.minds.com/on_the_fringe/
We are all living through our crucible moment in our personal history as well as our national history. We are all being faced with an opportunity to stand up for something special. Stand up for something precious. Stand up for the freedom of everyone in this country, and ultimately, everyone in this world. On this weekend, we get to appreciate and remember those have given the ultimate sacrafice for this great country and understand why they did it. They believe in freedom . Now it is time for us to do the same. WWG1WGA
_________________
Recent Important Updates
SHEDDING TRANSMISSION IS REAL! DANGER WARNING RECAP
(quick version of video below)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EowciCwdkmvc/
DR. SHERRI TENPENNY - BRIEFS NURSES ON THE GREAT DECEPTION
"Ongoing Global Catastrophe of Unmitigated/Uncountable Proportions"
****Expect 60%-80% of anyone who allowed this Injection to be HOSPITALIZED or DIE This Fall!***
https://www.roxytube.com/v/rhJXXb
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1237060809131724800?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Paraphrased notes for Q&A
-Are "injected" people dangerous to the "uninjected"? YES
-HOW? They shed infectious exosomes generated by the Spike Protein that can be transmitted through close proximity and most frequently via skin to skin contact.
-Does the "injection" affect Fertility? Absolutely. Proven. Can also be transmitted sexually!
-If my spouse got the "injection" , how long do I have to avoid them? UNKOWN. Current thinking is Indefinitely.
-How long will "injected"s produce the Spike Protein? UNKNOWN, only study suggests FOREVER. It also replicates and mutates within you.
________________
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9faN754PMuj4/
OnTheFringe - Dan RadioStyle - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/
https://www.minds.com/on_the_fringe/
We are all living through our crucible moment in our personal history as well as our national history. We are all being faced with an opportunity to stand up for something special. Stand up for something precious. Stand up for the freedom of everyone in this country, and ultimately, everyone in this world. On this weekend, we get to appreciate and remember those have given the ultimate sacrafice for this great country and understand why they did it. They believe in freedom . Now it is time for us to do the same. WWG1WGA
_________________
Recent Important Updates
SHEDDING TRANSMISSION IS REAL! DANGER WARNING RECAP
(quick version of video below)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EowciCwdkmvc/
DR. SHERRI TENPENNY - BRIEFS NURSES ON THE GREAT DECEPTION
"Ongoing Global Catastrophe of Unmitigated/Uncountable Proportions"
****Expect 60%-80% of anyone who allowed this Injection to be HOSPITALIZED or DIE This Fall!***
https://www.roxytube.com/v/rhJXXb
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1237060809131724800?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Paraphrased notes for Q&A
-Are "injected" people dangerous to the "uninjected"? YES
-HOW? They shed infectious exosomes generated by the Spike Protein that can be transmitted through close proximity and most frequently via skin to skin contact.
-Does the "injection" affect Fertility? Absolutely. Proven. Can also be transmitted sexually!
-If my spouse got the "injection" , how long do I have to avoid them? UNKOWN. Current thinking is Indefinitely.
-How long will "injected"s produce the Spike Protein? UNKNOWN, only study suggests FOREVER. It also replicates and mutates within you.
________________
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
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