Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
And We Know 10.2.2022 The ENEMY is under a full barrage of TRUTH! Real Leaders step up! Doctors WAKE UP! FBI in TR
259 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

LT of And We Know


October 2, 2022


The amount of info pouring in on the election, Russia, pipelines, and doctors waking up to the jab is astounding. The answer to prayer is right in front of us. Michigan speech with Trump was on fire, but so were some amazing ladies who stepped up to fight. We will see this and a doctor who supported the JAB now trying to wake others up.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1mdcq8-10.2.22-the-enemy-is-under-a-full-barrage-of-truth-real-leaders-step-up-doc.html


Keywords
trumpcurrent eventsawakeningcorruptionelectionpresidentrussiadeep statevaccinechristianprayerdoctorsspeechmichiganjabshotinoculationinjectionpipelinevaxxcovidltand we knownord streamamazing ladies

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket