And We Know 10.2.2022 The ENEMY is under a full barrage of TRUTH! Real Leaders step up! Doctors WAKE UP! FBI in TR

LT of And We Know
October 2, 2022
The amount of info pouring in on the election, Russia, pipelines, and doctors waking up to the jab is astounding. The answer to prayer is right in front of us. Michigan speech with Trump was on fire, but so were some amazing ladies who stepped up to fight. We will see this and a doctor who supported the JAB now trying to wake others up.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1mdcq8-10.2.22-the-enemy-is-under-a-full-barrage-of-truth-real-leaders-step-up-doc.html
