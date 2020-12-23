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CAN YOU OUTSMART GOD?
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2 views • December 23, 2020
"God's Way or the Highway" explores how realities like eternity, hell and salvation all boil down to whether we have more faith in God than in ourselves. Many famous people throughout history, from Leonardo Da Vinci to pope Francis, have professed that Jesus is the Son of God, but how many of them have been willing to drop everything and listen to what He actually said?
Are you serious about being born again and in deep relationship with God? If so, check out this video to find out how to be a part of God's eternal Kingdom.
Are you serious about being born again and in deep relationship with God? If so, check out this video to find out how to be a part of God's eternal Kingdom.
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