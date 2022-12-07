Create New Account
SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 05DEC22 - Rita Panahi: Harry and Meghan Have a Fairly Familiar Problem in the Age of Celebrity
Author Douglas Murray says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have the problem of “wanting all the media intrusion and not wanting it”.


"They have what is in the age of celebrity a fairly familiar problem, don't they?", Mr Murray told Sky News host Rita Panahi.


#RitaPanahi #Blouse #1970sStyle

