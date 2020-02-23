© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Highly Unethical | ScathingTake News Corner - Episode 9
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • February 23, 2020
A pause on paws in soup, radiation is bad for you, Twitter talks perfecting mankind, and Nords won't eat the bugs.
Like, share, subscribe!
Track Corona-chan:
http://avatorl.org/covid-19/
Stories (MSM Sources Archived):
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-02-20-china-announces-plan-to-permanently-ban-wildlife-trade-coronavirus.html
https://archive.ph/LHIx5
https://archive.ph/cS54m
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/after-failing-worm-burgers-norwegian-grocery-chain-launch-cricket-burgers
Music Used:
Earthy Crust – Jingle Punks
Last Garden - Plod
Follow Me Elsewhere:
My Site: http://scathingtake.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScathingTake
Minds: https://www.minds.com/ScathingTake
Gab: https://gab.ai/ScathingTake
Curious Cat: https://curiouscat.me/ScathingTake
Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/web/accounts/1041295
Xephula: https://xephula.com/ScathingTake
Follow Me on PocketNet: https://pocketnet.app/
Give me your browser bits:
BAT Wallet: 0x73444fA9868032497bcef6692F95eeb29BBCA501
Like, share, subscribe!
Track Corona-chan:
http://avatorl.org/covid-19/
Stories (MSM Sources Archived):
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-02-20-china-announces-plan-to-permanently-ban-wildlife-trade-coronavirus.html
https://archive.ph/LHIx5
https://archive.ph/cS54m
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/after-failing-worm-burgers-norwegian-grocery-chain-launch-cricket-burgers
Music Used:
Earthy Crust – Jingle Punks
Last Garden - Plod
Follow Me Elsewhere:
My Site: http://scathingtake.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScathingTake
Minds: https://www.minds.com/ScathingTake
Gab: https://gab.ai/ScathingTake
Curious Cat: https://curiouscat.me/ScathingTake
Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/web/accounts/1041295
Xephula: https://xephula.com/ScathingTake
Follow Me on PocketNet: https://pocketnet.app/
Give me your browser bits:
BAT Wallet: 0x73444fA9868032497bcef6692F95eeb29BBCA501
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.