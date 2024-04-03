Create New Account
Exorcist Assistant Warns Against Doors to the Demonic
Published 18 hours ago

John-Henry Westen


Apr 2, 2024


Kyle Clement, assistant to well-known exorcist Fr. Chad Ripperger, is warning against opening doors to demonic influence by making a chilling observation to the world: the LGBT blessing now allowed in Pope Francis' pro-LGBT document 'Fiducia Supplicans' is flinging the door "wide open." 'Fiducia Supplicans' allows priests to bless LGBT couples living in habitual sin, removing any incentive for them to live chastely. Thanks to 'Fiducia Supplicans,' LGBT couples will find no reason to repent from their LGBT lifestyle, interpreting the blessing as an endorsement of their sin. Without clear moral teaching, LGBT people may never discover the truth about marriage, sexuality, and themselves. The door to this demonic influence must be closed as soon as possible, and clear teaching against 'Fiducia Supplicans' cannot come soon enough.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4n2ui5-exorcist-assistant-warns-against-doors-to-the-demonic.html

lgbtpope francisblessingexorcistdemonic influencejohn-henry westenfr chad rippergerkyle clementhabitual sinfiducia supplicans

