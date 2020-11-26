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EYES WIDE SHUT ~ MASKED BALL ~ The Great Vibrational Change Unity Show [Age Of Truth TV] [HD]
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78 views • November 26, 2020
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE TO AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Support: www.ageoftruth.tv/support
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
THANK YOU FRIENDS!
Thanks to ALL of YOU - our AGE OF TRUTH TV viewers and supporters for helping us to make this very unique and special edition of our show!
Because of YOUR contribution, intention, strength and LOVE - we have created an explosive, fascinating and entertaining show, a collection of selected videos that you made for us and sent in, along with many wonderful and powerful interviews we did with friends and viewers at the different protests and demonstrations.
This is not just a show about the situation in the world, but also a UNITY INTENTION MANIESTATION OF ENERGY, FREQUENCY AND VIBRATION - our connected VIBRATION and intention to change the world for the better, as the fight for FREEDOM continues, with information, enlightenment and greater awareness!
This is: THE MASKED BALL: "EYES WIDE SHUT ~ MOUTH WIDE SHUT"
Interviews by AOT TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander.
Please share links to our video, and in that way, spread the word and help our platform.
Please leave your comments underneath the video.
Your support is greatly appreciated!
STARRING:
* Sacha Stone
* Ole Dammegård
* Claire Edwards
* Steven Whybrow
* Saszeline Emanuelle Dreyer
* Tim Sandars
* Diane Vincentz
* Githa Ben-David
* Hanne Stensgaard
* Julius Grantzau
* Dan Schlosser
* Pernille Grumme
* Jeff O´ Toole - We Are Change Melbourne
* Rose Svastha
* Agathe Dorado
* Christian Nørremark
* Frederik Vejs
* Erik Hansen-Hansen
* Henrik Bo Lyset Jensen
* Janne Olsson Lundfold
* Flemming Blicher
* Mark Stolk
* Chitra
* Rachel Mae
* Sebastian Castillo
* Nick Lorentzen
* Charlotte Ryø
* Pia Andersen
* Simon Rosdahl
* Hans "The Artist" from Germany
* Guy Hamilton - "Truther News"
* Derek Pennett - "The Cosmic Messenger"
* Annastasia Yasmitha Nyvangstjerne
* Lasse Daugaard Bentzen
* Henrik Wammen
* Berith Zenia Fagergaard
* Rolo
* Luna DeApril
* Robert David Stanley
* Adriana Dominguez
* Johann Hauptmann
* KIERS - Dennis Kjærsgaard
* Adrian Puni
* ZULU69
* Valentina Andrea Vasquez Rodriguez
......and more.
Filmed in September and October 2020.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv/support
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
Support: www.ageoftruth.tv/support
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
THANK YOU FRIENDS!
Thanks to ALL of YOU - our AGE OF TRUTH TV viewers and supporters for helping us to make this very unique and special edition of our show!
Because of YOUR contribution, intention, strength and LOVE - we have created an explosive, fascinating and entertaining show, a collection of selected videos that you made for us and sent in, along with many wonderful and powerful interviews we did with friends and viewers at the different protests and demonstrations.
This is not just a show about the situation in the world, but also a UNITY INTENTION MANIESTATION OF ENERGY, FREQUENCY AND VIBRATION - our connected VIBRATION and intention to change the world for the better, as the fight for FREEDOM continues, with information, enlightenment and greater awareness!
This is: THE MASKED BALL: "EYES WIDE SHUT ~ MOUTH WIDE SHUT"
Interviews by AOT TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander.
Please share links to our video, and in that way, spread the word and help our platform.
Please leave your comments underneath the video.
Your support is greatly appreciated!
STARRING:
* Sacha Stone
* Ole Dammegård
* Claire Edwards
* Steven Whybrow
* Saszeline Emanuelle Dreyer
* Tim Sandars
* Diane Vincentz
* Githa Ben-David
* Hanne Stensgaard
* Julius Grantzau
* Dan Schlosser
* Pernille Grumme
* Jeff O´ Toole - We Are Change Melbourne
* Rose Svastha
* Agathe Dorado
* Christian Nørremark
* Frederik Vejs
* Erik Hansen-Hansen
* Henrik Bo Lyset Jensen
* Janne Olsson Lundfold
* Flemming Blicher
* Mark Stolk
* Chitra
* Rachel Mae
* Sebastian Castillo
* Nick Lorentzen
* Charlotte Ryø
* Pia Andersen
* Simon Rosdahl
* Hans "The Artist" from Germany
* Guy Hamilton - "Truther News"
* Derek Pennett - "The Cosmic Messenger"
* Annastasia Yasmitha Nyvangstjerne
* Lasse Daugaard Bentzen
* Henrik Wammen
* Berith Zenia Fagergaard
* Rolo
* Luna DeApril
* Robert David Stanley
* Adriana Dominguez
* Johann Hauptmann
* KIERS - Dennis Kjærsgaard
* Adrian Puni
* ZULU69
* Valentina Andrea Vasquez Rodriguez
......and more.
Filmed in September and October 2020.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv/support
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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