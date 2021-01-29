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Population Control
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399 views • January 29, 2021
1. The Hamburg Syndrome - English Subtitled - Political Pandemic 1979-2015-2020
2. Population Control as described by Ex-military officer Vladimir Kvachkov - March 25th, 2020
Die Hamburger Krankheit (1979)
Eine tödliche Seuche bricht in Hamburg aus. In einem Quarantänelager lernen sich ein Arzt, eine junge Frau, ein Würstchenverkäufer und ein anarchistischer Rollstuhlfahrer kennen. Gemeinsam gelingt ihnen die Flucht. Die kleine Gruppe will sich nach Süden absetzen, doch ihre Reise wird zu einer chaotischen Odyssee durch Deutschland.
Peter Fleischmann, Roland Topor, Otto Jägersberg
The Hamburg Syndrome (1979)
A deadly Pestilenz erupts in Hamburg. A doctor, a young woman, a sausage vendor and an anarchistic wheelchair driver get to know each other in a quarantine camp. Together they succeed to escape from the quarantine camp. The small group intend to flee to the south of Germany; their journey develops however into a chaotic odyssee through Germany.
2. Population Control as described by Ex-military officer Vladimir Kvachkov - March 25th, 2020
Die Hamburger Krankheit (1979)
Eine tödliche Seuche bricht in Hamburg aus. In einem Quarantänelager lernen sich ein Arzt, eine junge Frau, ein Würstchenverkäufer und ein anarchistischer Rollstuhlfahrer kennen. Gemeinsam gelingt ihnen die Flucht. Die kleine Gruppe will sich nach Süden absetzen, doch ihre Reise wird zu einer chaotischen Odyssee durch Deutschland.
Peter Fleischmann, Roland Topor, Otto Jägersberg
The Hamburg Syndrome (1979)
A deadly Pestilenz erupts in Hamburg. A doctor, a young woman, a sausage vendor and an anarchistic wheelchair driver get to know each other in a quarantine camp. Together they succeed to escape from the quarantine camp. The small group intend to flee to the south of Germany; their journey develops however into a chaotic odyssee through Germany.
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