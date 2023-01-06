12-20-15 Caroling at the Senior Center Assisted Living section by the teen class, Ilaisaane, Luke Welles, and others

On 12-20-15, the Calvary Bible Baptist Church teen class, Ilaisaane, Luke Welles, and others carroled “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” at the Senior Center Assisted Living section in Utqiagvik, Alaska. Mark White was working there, and in the audience was Rosabelle Rexford and Samuel Nayukok.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.