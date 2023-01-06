Create New Account
12-20-15 Caroling at the Senior Center Assisted Living section by the teen class, Ilaisaane, Luke Welles, and others
11 views
channel image
Calvary Baptist Barrow
Published Yesterday |

On 12-20-15, the Calvary Bible Baptist Church teen class, Ilaisaane, Luke Welles, and others carroled “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” at the Senior Center Assisted Living section in Utqiagvik, Alaska. Mark White was working there, and in the audience was Rosabelle Rexford and Samuel Nayukok.

Keywords
biblegodgospelchristjesusindependentchurchspecialbaptistalaskasongworshipmissionariesbarrowutqiagvikcarroling

