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PROOF THE COVID-19 JABS SHOULD BE STOPPED NOW - DR. VERNON COLEMAN (JUNE 1, 2021)
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575 views • June 01, 2021
debess



Dr. Vernon Coleman produces new evidence and annihilates the argument in favour of giving covid-19 jabs. He proves conclusively that all those advocating the covid-19 'vaccines' (especially for children) are lunatics or liars or both.
Visit: https://www.vernoncoleman.org/ AND http://lightpaper.co.uk/

How Many People Are the Vaccines Killing? (Updated May 28, 2021)
https://vernoncoleman.org/articles/how-many-people-are-vaccines-killing

Transcripts of his banned videos are also on the .com website (click on the 'Health' button, then see top of page).
Free download of Dr. Coleman's banned books:

"Proof That Face Masks Do More Harm Than Good" by Dr. Coleman
http://www.vernoncoleman.com/bannedmaskbook.pdf

"Covid-19, The Greatest Hoax in History" by Dr. Coleman
https://thelightpaper.co.uk/issues/covid-19-the-greatest-hoax-in-history

Source Video:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/proof-the-covid-19-jabs-should-be-stopped-now_WPC22cZd2QaMFCL.html

Also See:

Time is Running Out - We Must Act Now! (Dr Vernon Coleman)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DZIAJC6RZQZa/

It's Going To Get Worse - Vernon Coleman
https://www.bitchute.com/video/atdwhw3mMZXC/

They Want to Kill Six Billion of Us - Here's How They'll Do It - Vernon Coleman
https://www.bitchute.com/video/11rKKfzrB0XE/

VERNON COLEMAN IS NOW ON BRAND NEW TUBE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OsNa6uLW6R5x/

Dr. Vernon Coleman on The Richie Allen Show (BANNED by YOUTUBE BURIED by MSM)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uoa7ubOn7NP3/

Dr. Vernon Coleman - Vital Information about the Covid-19 Vaccine!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XsPXpHqvk29y/

URGENT News about the Covid-19 Vaccine!!! (Dr. Vernon Coleman)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6JlJD3r0C1fO/

Following the Science? Don't Make Me Laugh - Dr Vernon Coleman
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bKIEVrcd5jIa/

Dr. Vernon Coleman - Essential Facts Your Doctor Probably Forgot To Tell You about the Covid-19 Vaxx
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1KGxy1h8XHYN/

Dr Vernon Coleman - What will happen to Drs & Nurses giving Covid jabs w/o Informed Consent
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6ZHjwIzbVqiU/

Dr Vernon Coleman - Proof the NHS is Lying - This is Genocide & the Jabs Must Stop Now! 11 Feb 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NR951Z13mlz0/

It's a Lie that the NHS is in Crisis - Dr. Vernon Coleman (25 Feb 2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UmC11M88eOf1/

Dr Vernon Coleman - Let's Dump the Queen and the Rest of the Royal Family
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oSQwkCkWw7U5/

Another Week in La-La Land (Dr Vernon Coleman)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dj39xJFLuBGr/

Covid Vaccines are WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION & Could Wipe Out the Human Race (Dr Vernon Coleman)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/grk7cQP3ISCC/

Goodbye and Thank You - Dr. Vernon Coleman
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nui8XTjxrZx1/

Dr Vernon Coleman RETURNS!!! Sunday, April 11, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TNGFQFsOoHe8/

I'm Losing Patience with the Zombies (Dr. Vernon Coleman)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wsiOfwWp1F3b/
Keywords
reactionvaccinedeathsinjectionmrnadr vernon colemandebessspike protein
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