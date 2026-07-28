Fauci Diaries Update, National Academy of Pseudoscience, Cyclospora Outbreak Warning, Statin Floodgate, Xanthan Gum Inflammation, Microplastic Removal - The RSB Show 7-28-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Fauci Diaries Update, Public Health Needs MAHA, National Academy of Pseudoscience, Cyclospora Outbreak Warning, Lac Vaccinum Defloratum, Statin Floodgate, Xanthan Gum Inflammation, NVAC Vaccine Prediction, Microplastic Removal Options, Curcumin Cancer Success and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/fauci-media-diaries-public-health-needs-maha-national-academy-of-pseudoscience-failure-cyclospora-food-outbreaks-lac-vaccinum-defloratum-new-statin-guidelines-xanthan-gut-inflammation-nvac-vacc/