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WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 18, 2020
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=1065590564
EP 2202-6PM - Lin Wood Files Emergency Motion for Injunctive Relief Against Georgia Secretary of State
In today’s filing Woods shares more information on what is going on in Georgia. Wood notes on pages 4 and 5 of his filing that the law is clear in Georgia – the Legislature makes the election laws and has a law in place on how to deal with absentee ballots .. In his motion Wood claims that the Secretary of State signed an agreement with the Democrat party, including Hillary’s attorney Marc Elias, but the Secretary had no right to sign the agreement. This ‘right’ lies with the Legislative body. https://bit.ly/36MX0zB
SPECIAL GUEST: Nate Cain began his distinguished career as information assurance & security specialist in the US Army in 1997 and has, over the last 23 years, worked as a leading subject matter expert in cybersecurity for several high-profile agencies and institutions in the Defense, Intelligence, & Law Enforcement industries. While working as an FBI contractor from 2017-2018, Nate became the first ever to use the Intelligence Community Whistle-blower Protection Act to report an "Urgent Concern" to the DOJ Inspector General Horowitz, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, after discovering evidence that Senior Leadership at the FBI failed to enforce multiple United States criminal laws, as well as counterintelligence and foreign investment policies and directives. He was repaid for his service to his country by having his life turned upside down as the FBI raided his home, seized his personal property, investigated and surveilled him, and ensured he was fired from his job.
Follow him on Twitter: @Cain_Nate
Support him at: paypal.me/dnathancain
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