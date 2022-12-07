Song written performed by Chris Madsen. Video shot around Vernon,BC, Canada by Chris
Within Heaven
Chris Madsen December 2022
Verse 1
C FM7
Rivers of / love flow in / oceans of / light. Endless /
Dm G
Gifts are now / streaming through / golden / hearts/
C FM7
Beautiful / fields dance for- / ever in / bloom. The /
Dm G
Master artists / brush for- / ever / moves /
Chorus
Dm Em
Heaven is / here / flowing with- / in. The /
Dm G
Kingdom of / love it / is with- / in. /
Dm Em
F E D F E F G E
Flowing in / bliss / sacred still- / ness. /
Dm G Interlude is FM7 – CM7 3X FM7 G G
I now at- / tune to / pure sweet / love. /
Verse 2
C FM7 Dm G
Countless voices singing the song that is love as each heart now beats knowing they are one.
C FM7 Dm G
Golden light shines filling all of the lands as each heart now shares all within.
