Within Heaven - Chris Madsen
Attuned Being - Chris Madsen
Published a day ago |

Song written performed by Chris Madsen. Video shot around Vernon,BC, Canada by Chris Within Heaven Chris Madsen December 2022 Verse 1 C FM7 Rivers of / love flow in / oceans of / light. Endless / Dm G Gifts are now / streaming through / golden / hearts/ C FM7 Beautiful / fields dance for- / ever in / bloom. The / Dm G Master artists / brush for- / ever / moves / Chorus Dm Em Heaven is / here / flowing with- / in. The / Dm G Kingdom of / love it / is with- / in. / Dm Em F E D F E F G E Flowing in / bliss / sacred still- / ness. / Dm G Interlude is FM7 – CM7 3X FM7 G G I now at- / tune to / pure sweet / love. / Verse 2 C FM7 Dm G Countless voices singing the song that is love as each heart now beats knowing they are one. C FM7 Dm G Golden light shines filling all of the lands as each heart now shares all within.

heavenguitarsoothingchris madsen

