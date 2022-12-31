Playing Games With Our Health,,,,,,Jack Asses! 9/13/22

I took the thumbnail when this mess was more fresh....but you can still make it out in the video. I guess these criminals think this is amusing. I sure as hell don't. Does this stupid design mean anything to anyone?





Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf





Shared from and subscribe to:

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos



