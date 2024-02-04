Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Rally in Tel Aviv Demanding the Immediate Resignation of the Israeli Government, Netanyahu's Departure and a Deal with Hamas to Exchange Hostages
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
83 views
Published Yesterday

A rally in Tel Aviv demanding the immediate resignation of the Israeli government, Netanyahu's departure and a deal with Hamas to exchange hostages.

As has been said more than once, Netanyahu’s political career will end immediately after the end of the war, so Netanyahu will drag it out as much as possible, prolonging his political “present” at the cost of a large number of killed Palestinians and Israelis and the risks of the war spreading throughout the region.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket