A rally in Tel Aviv demanding the immediate resignation of the Israeli government, Netanyahu's departure and a deal with Hamas to exchange hostages.
As has been said more than once, Netanyahu’s political career will end immediately after the end of the war, so Netanyahu will drag it out as much as possible, prolonging his political “present” at the cost of a large number of killed Palestinians and Israelis and the risks of the war spreading throughout the region.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.