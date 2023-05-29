Create New Account
Come Out Of "Her" My People: Mystery Babylon, Harlot, Whore, Mother Harlot,
Yahsdaughter137777
Published Yesterday |

Mystery Babylon is union of church and state. Religio- Political union. Pay attention to Christians turn Politicians. Pay attention as religions and christian denominations and world leaders unite. The union will fall under the need for peace and safety/security, love, saving the earth, sustainability.

For the devil to be worshipped as God, he must use religion and politics. What the devil could not do in heaven he will do on earth because he is god of this world. His opposition will be caused to suffer and die; be killed off and no one will care.

Isaiah 57:1 KJV Bible

“The righteous perisheth, and no man layeth it to heart: and merciful men are taken away, none considering that the righteous is taken away from the evil to come.”

Keywords
tribulationpandemicendtimesmarkofthebeastdigitalid

