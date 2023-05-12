Here’s How How Having a Leaky Gut Affects Your Health

Do you know what dysbiosis is? 🤔

In this video, Scott Anderson, author of the book The Psychobiotic Revolution: Mood, Food, and the New Science of the Gut-Brain Connection, explains the critical impact of dysbiosis on your gut microbiome.

According to Scott, dysbiosis or an unhealthy mix of gut bacteria can lead to leaky gut and systemic inflammation, which is linked to a WIDE range of chronic diseases including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, diabetes, obesity, and heart disease. ⚠️

Find out how you can take better care of your gut to improve your overall health today. 👇

Visit http://psychobiotic-revolution.com/ to learn more, and find his book, The Psychobiotic Revolution: Mood, Food, and the New Science of the Gut-Brain Connection on Amazon.

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C