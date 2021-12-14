Never-Ending Story

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Shut Up And Obey
* Draconian crackdowns are underway worldwide.
* We are watching democracy die in real time.
* No one has died from Omicron in America; and globally, one person has died “with” (not from) it.
* This is the definition of a manufactured threat.
* Libs aren’t thinking about the next generation — and don’t care about the harm they cause.
* There has never been a more selfish and short-sighted ‘leadership’ class.
* Our lunatic COVID policies are causing suffering and torment, as well as hurting the economy.
* This is lunacy. It is destructive and vicious.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 13 December 2021