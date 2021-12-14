Never-Ending Story

Shut Up And Obey

* Draconian crackdowns are underway worldwide.

* We are watching democracy die in real time.

* No one has died from Omicron in America; and globally, one person has died “with” (not from) it.

* This is the definition of a manufactured threat.

* Libs aren’t thinking about the next generation — and don’t care about the harm they cause.

* There has never been a more selfish and short-sighted ‘leadership’ class.

* Our lunatic COVID policies are causing suffering and torment, as well as hurting the economy.

* This is lunacy. It is destructive and vicious.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 13 December 2021

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6286693338001

