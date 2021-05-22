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Horrifying Bombshell! Connecticut Warns Moderna VAX Contains Deadly Poison
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1652 views • May 22, 2021
Alex Jones shares how Government Advisory Warns That The Gates Backed Moderna mRNA Gene Therapy Contains SM-102 Linked To Cancer, Infertility and Death.
Safety data sheet link. https://www.caymanchem.com/msdss/33474m.pdf
https://www.caymanchem.com/product/33474/sm-102
Mike Adams Link. https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-18-connecticut-govt-secretly-tells-health-care-workers-covid-vaccines-are-deadly.html#
Safety data sheet link. https://www.caymanchem.com/msdss/33474m.pdf
https://www.caymanchem.com/product/33474/sm-102
Mike Adams Link. https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-18-connecticut-govt-secretly-tells-health-care-workers-covid-vaccines-are-deadly.html#
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