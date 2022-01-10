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From Bedridden and Broken to Holistic Healer
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22 views • January 10, 2022
Emotional intelligence and stress reduction speaker and healer, Carla Sridevi Cohen, used to live a completely different life—until her body would no longer let her.
Tune in to learn about her incredible journey and discover:
The connection between stress and chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS)
What transcendental meditation is and how it affected Cohen almost immediately
How our vibrational frequencies reflect and translate to our emotional states and health
“I quit because my body was quitting for me,” says Cohen. From 70-hour workweeks in Hollywood doing story and script development to hardly being able to walk from her bedroom to the bathroom: It was a relatively sudden and drastic change for Cohen that would completely alter the trajectory of her life and career.
She explains her journey in detail, sharing how she came to learn so much about her and other people’s emotions, and ultimately heal herself—her body and her mind. For so long, her body had been communicating to her, but she wasn’t listening. Not because she didn’t want to, but because she didn’t know she needed to, or even how to.
Cohen now spends her time helping others heal—both physically and mentally—by tuning into and listening to their bodies. She explains her process, and how she works with people both in-person and virtually.
Press play to hear the full conversation and visit https://quantummindshift.com/ to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Tune in to learn about her incredible journey and discover:
The connection between stress and chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS)
What transcendental meditation is and how it affected Cohen almost immediately
How our vibrational frequencies reflect and translate to our emotional states and health
“I quit because my body was quitting for me,” says Cohen. From 70-hour workweeks in Hollywood doing story and script development to hardly being able to walk from her bedroom to the bathroom: It was a relatively sudden and drastic change for Cohen that would completely alter the trajectory of her life and career.
She explains her journey in detail, sharing how she came to learn so much about her and other people’s emotions, and ultimately heal herself—her body and her mind. For so long, her body had been communicating to her, but she wasn’t listening. Not because she didn’t want to, but because she didn’t know she needed to, or even how to.
Cohen now spends her time helping others heal—both physically and mentally—by tuning into and listening to their bodies. She explains her process, and how she works with people both in-person and virtually.
Press play to hear the full conversation and visit https://quantummindshift.com/ to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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