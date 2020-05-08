2020 Virus 47 | Ep.40 | US Sheriffs Answer to the people ONLY, Not State and Not Federal Goverment

#Adrian #USSHeriff #coronavirus #covid19In this episode I point you towards a video made by a Sheriff in the USA who points out that ALL sheriffs report to the people and they do not have to enforce the stay at home order. A very insightful and thought provoking video. This mans approach fills me with hope.The Sherrifs Report to the People, not the federal governments.As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit. Particularly with other sheriffs and law enforcement.I'll see you in the next episode.--My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil: