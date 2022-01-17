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Zidkenu Wrestles The Devil On Volcano, Sings "Everybody Knows" w John B Wells On Caravan To Midnight
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4 views • January 17, 2022
"Hey you're sounding pretty soulful tonight, Zid" John B says after Zid sings Leonard Cohen's "Everybody Knows" and discusses "The Time of the Great Affliction", when "Everyman's hand would be against his brother" plus "War, Revolution and Anarchy, and after the Anarchy comes 'The Still Small Voice'" from I Kings 19:11,12 ...The Sword of Truth shining the light of the Great Epiphany, melting the devil and bringing in The Kingdom! Mt. 6:10 Suddenly Zidkenu is kidnapped and held captive by the Adversary who taunts John B. Wells with threats until Zidkenu somehow escapes certain death to finally wrestle with the devil on the edge of an active volcano. Bushcraft Bear narrarates. "Stay safe, stay healthy, goodbye!"
Special thanks to John B. Wells at www.caravantomidnight.com
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Fair Use Copywrite, all material is for educational purposes only.
Special thanks to John B. Wells at www.caravantomidnight.com
Please share, like and subscribe...
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zidkenu
https://odysee.com/@Zidkenu:f
https://www.bitchute.com/zidkenu/
http://americanfreedomradio.com
https://www.facebook.com/americanfreedomradio
Fair Use Copywrite, all material is for educational purposes only.
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