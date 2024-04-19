What about the "Wreck" ?? What car was I in? And what's the backstory? Volvo sure helped me!
18 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
What was the car that Democrat Policy cost me? And some background about the wreck and also a previous one.
Keywords
democratwreckcarsvolvopolicydriver
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos