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Mark Passio - Morality And Disclosure
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135 views • August 15, 2020
This presentation by Mark Passio was given at the MUFON PA (Mutual UFO Network) East Coast Conference on September 30, 2012. Mark spoke about the moral issues involved in the on-going coverup of extraterrestrial phenomena throughout the world, and how this coverup is perpetuated.
Recorded and edited by Tim Smith of Signs Of The Time Media.
Recorded and edited by Tim Smith of Signs Of The Time Media.
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