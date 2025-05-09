BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Oz, Marks, Kennedy, Means and Weaponized Bird Flu - Oh My!
Hamner It Out
Hamner It Out
41 views • 2 days ago

There is something being reported almost daily regarding the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and agencies under its umbrella – RFK Jr. defending the new Surgeon General Casey Means, who has received much criticism (as it should be) for leaving her residency and not having an active medical license;  Dr. Mehmet Oz declaring it is “your patriotic duty to be as healthy as you can, and it’s our job to help you get there, make it easy to do the right things. At the same time, we’ve got to make wise decisions, because we’re stewards who have to protect the money …”; and former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) head Dr. Peter Marks showing no interest in those injured by the CONvid-1984 modified mRNA gene therapy bioweapon shots as shown in secret recordings and emails dropped by the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN).  If that isn’t enough, South Korea scientists have “weaponized” bird flu using “gain of function” (read bioweapon research and development – part of CBRN agents), just in time for modified mRNA gene therapy bioweapon shot development for their strain.  In another not so surprising incident, research funded by Bill Gates’ Gates Foundation inflicted 260 children with tuberculosis.

Buckle up!  It’s going to be a bumpy ride.

 

 

Stay Vigilant!  Do your own research.  I’ll catch you on the flip side.

Resources:

https://slaynews.com/news/scientists-develop-deadly-weaponized-strain-bird-flu-gain-function-research/

https://redstate.com/beccalower/2025/05/07/hhs-sec-rfk-jr-and-nih-director-jay-bhattacharya-autism-n2188810

https://www.worldtribune.com/recordings-show-fda-vaccines-chief-showed-no-interest-in-covid-shot-injuries/

https://rumble.com/v6t1673-live-ican-releases-secret-recordings-the-real-peter-marks-timeline.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

https://www.therealpetermarks.com/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/merck-designed-gardasil-trials-mask-hpv-vaccine-harms/

https://modernity.news/2025/05/08/bill-gates-funded-study-infects-260-kids-with-tb-bacteria/

https://dailycaller.com/2025/05/08/rfk-defends-casey-means-trump-nominee-surgeon-general-backlash/

https://dailycaller.com/2025/05/08/dr-oz-warning-efficient-spending-chronic-illness-united-states/

 

 

 

 

 

 

Keywords
hhsrfk jrbird flucmsmehmet ozpeter markscasey means
