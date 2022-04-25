Leo Frank Case, 1913, Atlanta, Georgia, Parts I to IV

DISCLAIMER: This video is for informational purposes ONLY.

The narrator gives a rundown on the Inside Story of Georgia's Greatest Murder Mystery published by the Atlanta Publishing Company in 1913. She starts by giving a list of all the Chapter Numbers and Titles (22 in Total Plus the Preface). Many of the details of the case weren't released in the newspapers because of it's graphic nature. The narrator begins telling how Mary Phagan (1899-1913) was raped and murdered while providing an in-depth analysis of the socio-cultural, socio-economic, and socio-political consequences of little Mary Phagan's (1899-1913) murder. She continues with the timeline of the sequence of events beginning with how she was raped and murdered till the end of the trial and a verdict was meted out. The sequence of events are provided with brief details in a dated and chronological order as to what happened from the time Mary Phagan's (1899-1913) body is found till Leo Frank (1884-1915), the manager of the National Pencil Companu is apprehended and arrested.





This is followed by the trial commencing and concludes with a verdict where the death penalty sentence is given to Leo Max Frank (1884-1915). Leo Frank (1884-1915) is convicted with the rape and murder of Mary Phagan (1899-1913). A motion for an appeal and a new trial is initiated by the defense and it would take ages for Leo Frank (1884-1915) to be made to hang. "The Frank Case" was the first book ever written about the murder of Mary Phagan (1899-1913) , a young factory worker and a minor at the National Pencil Company in Atlanta on April 26th, 1913. The fascinating case includes murder, bribery, legal wrangling, prejudice, and the planting of evidence. Whenever possible, photographs have been included in order to revive the story as it happened.





The complete audio book is available at: https://archive.org/details/LeoFrankCaseAtlantaGeorgiaGreatestMurderMystery1913_201503