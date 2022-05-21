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Disinfo Bureau cancelled! Telsa Electicity in Pyramids? Moses and the ARK! IHR Toolkit!
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132 views • May 21, 2022
1. Debt crisis plaguing the world. https://www.bitchute.com/video/NS3TqPS3DL8Q/
2. Title 42 lawsuit: https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/21573501/lawsuit-over-title-42.pdf
3. NIH secret royalty payments! EXCLUSIVE: Key NIH Research Executive Received 70 Secret Royalty Payments; Colleague Got 7 https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/key-nih-research-executive-received-70-secret-royalty-payments-colleague-got-7_4470235.html
4. Secret food farms: Corey Diggs + Catherine Austin Fitts: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/financial-rebellion/FhREXs4r2f
5. Tony Robbins And Dr. Mercola: regenerative Gene therapy! https://www.bitchute.com/video/GpRy5gIe7V69/
6. Mathew Ehret and Jim Fetzer discuss CFR, round table Cecil Rhodes and the NWO! https://www.bitchute.com/video/B9YstqEfQCg/
7. Michael Flynn Files $50 Million Claim Against Federal Government in Preview of Potential Lawsuit https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/michael-flynn-files-50-million-claim-against-federal-government-in-preview-of-potential-lawsuit_4469961.html
8. Biden Seeks New Unilateral Powers for WHO Chief to Declare Public Health Emergencies https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/biden-seeks-new-unilateral-powers-for-who-chief-to-declare-public-health-emergencies_4472126.html
9. Zelensky signs law outlawing opposition parties and can seize their assets! https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/official-zelenzkyy-signs-law-weekend-banning-opposition-parties-seizing-property/
10. White House’s Disinformation Board ‘Paused’ as Its Leader Submits Resignation https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/white-houses-disinformation-board-paused-as-its-leader-submits-resignation_4474840.html
Add ons:
11. Harley: https://youtu.be/qIQn3CryL9s
12. Ann Vandersteel and jane ruby and Patrick Byrne and Joe Flynn. https://www.brighteon.com/d0f1f64d-d0ab-462f-b764-b121e5835822
13. Dr Trozzi tool kit for IHR activism!: https://drtrozzi.org/2022/05/13/stop-the-ihr-now-powerful-action-made-easy/
2. Title 42 lawsuit: https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/21573501/lawsuit-over-title-42.pdf
3. NIH secret royalty payments! EXCLUSIVE: Key NIH Research Executive Received 70 Secret Royalty Payments; Colleague Got 7 https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/key-nih-research-executive-received-70-secret-royalty-payments-colleague-got-7_4470235.html
4. Secret food farms: Corey Diggs + Catherine Austin Fitts: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/financial-rebellion/FhREXs4r2f
5. Tony Robbins And Dr. Mercola: regenerative Gene therapy! https://www.bitchute.com/video/GpRy5gIe7V69/
6. Mathew Ehret and Jim Fetzer discuss CFR, round table Cecil Rhodes and the NWO! https://www.bitchute.com/video/B9YstqEfQCg/
7. Michael Flynn Files $50 Million Claim Against Federal Government in Preview of Potential Lawsuit https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/michael-flynn-files-50-million-claim-against-federal-government-in-preview-of-potential-lawsuit_4469961.html
8. Biden Seeks New Unilateral Powers for WHO Chief to Declare Public Health Emergencies https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/biden-seeks-new-unilateral-powers-for-who-chief-to-declare-public-health-emergencies_4472126.html
9. Zelensky signs law outlawing opposition parties and can seize their assets! https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/official-zelenzkyy-signs-law-weekend-banning-opposition-parties-seizing-property/
10. White House’s Disinformation Board ‘Paused’ as Its Leader Submits Resignation https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/white-houses-disinformation-board-paused-as-its-leader-submits-resignation_4474840.html
Add ons:
11. Harley: https://youtu.be/qIQn3CryL9s
12. Ann Vandersteel and jane ruby and Patrick Byrne and Joe Flynn. https://www.brighteon.com/d0f1f64d-d0ab-462f-b764-b121e5835822
13. Dr Trozzi tool kit for IHR activism!: https://drtrozzi.org/2022/05/13/stop-the-ihr-now-powerful-action-made-easy/
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