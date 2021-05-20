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STEVEN CROWDER'S LAWSUIT AGAINST YOUTUBE - Censorship - Officially Suing YouTube
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30 views • May 20, 2021
My name My name is Cynthia and I've started this channel to provide access to other's information, and to help spread their messages to more people. Sick of the Censorship! Usually videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions.
I also have another channel here on Brighteon. It's called, "Truth Cat Radio Videos", where I have a channel to promote all of Steven D Kelley video's. At, https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cynthia1 Steven's direct channel is at Steven D Kelley on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIPPb0DJE21SbwSOcSsyKtA/videos. Steven's shows can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night, at 9:00 PM Est on TruthCatRadio.com.
Thanks for listening and viewing.
I also have another channel here on Brighteon. It's called, "Truth Cat Radio Videos", where I have a channel to promote all of Steven D Kelley video's. At, https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cynthia1 Steven's direct channel is at Steven D Kelley on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIPPb0DJE21SbwSOcSsyKtA/videos. Steven's shows can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night, at 9:00 PM Est on TruthCatRadio.com.
Thanks for listening and viewing.
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