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BASES2014 Kieron Lee Perrin Targeted Individuals lecture
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122 views • January 15, 2022
Implantee and Targeted Individual, Kieron lee Perrin gives his first presentation at The Bases Project. Kieron shows MRI brain scans showing implanted technology in his skull. Marie Kayali also showed implants in her Bases interviews. These are early generation Cyborganization technologies.
Kieron was later to become an enemy before the murder of Max Spiers, who was to have spoken at BASES2016, but his death in Poland that June, prevented that.
Kieron was present at the conference Max and Miles Johnston spoke at in Poland earlier in 2016. A "TI" targeted individual evening was allocated for the 2016 conference, under for the TIs, lead by Kieron. See BASES2016.
His lecture, here, and later at the UK PROBE conference is reloaded for the benefit of the public, as all Bases interviews and lectures are.
The entire Bases project main YouTube channel was deleted by YouTube in July 2021.
Kieron was later to become an enemy before the murder of Max Spiers, who was to have spoken at BASES2016, but his death in Poland that June, prevented that.
Kieron was present at the conference Max and Miles Johnston spoke at in Poland earlier in 2016. A "TI" targeted individual evening was allocated for the 2016 conference, under for the TIs, lead by Kieron. See BASES2016.
His lecture, here, and later at the UK PROBE conference is reloaded for the benefit of the public, as all Bases interviews and lectures are.
The entire Bases project main YouTube channel was deleted by YouTube in July 2021.
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