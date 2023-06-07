Iran unveils first hypersonic missile

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) has unveiled the country’s first hypersonic missile: the ‘Fattah.’ The weapon has a range of 1,400km and speeds of up to Mach 15, and is capable of bypassing and destroying air defense systems. Most importantly for an Iranian weapon, it is capable of hitting Israel within 400 seconds, according to the commander of IRGC, Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

So Iran joins Russia and China as the only countries to have hypersonic weapons.......it's a small club and the USA, UK and Israel ain't in it.

Mirrored - RT

