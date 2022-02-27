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Mosaic of Facts, Ukraine Crisis, 2014, A Must See Documentary. ft, Storm Clouds Gathering
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57 views • February 27, 2022
RT Documentary released a great movie by an American film-maker Miguel Francis-Santiago, also famous for his works “Crimea for Dummies” and “Donetsk: An American Glance”. In his documentary about information wars, Miguel seeks hard facts and evidence, trying to find out who stands behind the walls of disinformation and benefits from double standard propaganda, what is the role of government and other politicians in managing world’s leading MSM, why some serious events are being completely misrepresented and why so many obvious crimes such as coup d’etat in Kiev, civil war in Ukraine or MH17 case have never been investigated properly.
Mosaic of facts is a documentary film put together by independent RT Contributor, Miguel Francis. Our very own Aaron Hawkins was heavily featured in this film. You'll definitely want to check it out and share, share, share!
Mosaic of facts is a documentary film put together by independent RT Contributor, Miguel Francis. Our very own Aaron Hawkins was heavily featured in this film. You'll definitely want to check it out and share, share, share!
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