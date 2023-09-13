Quo Vadis





Sep 12, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Extraordinary Message to Medjugorje Visionary Ivan for August 5, 2023





Please like, comment and subscribe!





Thank you!





On August 5, 2023, Ivan Dragičević, one of the six visionaries who claim to see Mother of God, the Queen of Peace, received a beautiful message during his daily encounter with the Virgin Mary.





August 5 is a special day, because according to what the Virgin has revealed to the living, the exact date of her birth is August 5.





On the occasion of this great celebration, the seer Ivan organized a prayer group in his private chapel in Medjugorje that culminated in the moment in which he receives the apparition of the Virgin; in most of these meetings, the Virgin does not give any message, however this time she was different.





Below we share word for word what happened during the encounter with Our Lady, narrated by the visionary Ivan himself:





"Dear priests, dear friends in Christ, dear pilgrims and all those who are gathered with us through zoom.





I want to use this time right after the meeting with Our Lady to share the most important points of this afternoon's meeting.





I hope you can understand that it is very difficult to describe in words the moment of the apparition with Our Lady, because there are no words in the world so beautiful that they can describe all feelings and emotions.





Our Lady was very happy and pleased, at the beginning of the apparition she greeted us all with her maternal greeting; "Let Jesus be praised, my dear children."





This afternoon Our Lady appeared with three angels.





She looked at us all, stretched out her hands, and prayed over us for a while, she prayed in a special way for all the priests present, and the sick.





Then Our Lady addressed us with the following words:





"Dear children, also today in a special way, I invite you to personal conversion.





Dear children, as I have said on so many occasions: put God in the first place in your life, put God in the first place in your families, and together with Him go to the future.





Therefore, I invite you to welcome my messages, to live my messages, so it will be much easier for you to change your life and introduce peace and joy into it.





You will especially experience my Son's love when living my messages.





I, as your Mother, pray for each of you and intercede for each of you before my Son."





Then Our Lady gave us her maternal blessing and blessed all the items that were brought for her blessing.





I entrusted all of you to her, all your needs, your families and all those who are united through zoom.





Our Lady continued to pray for peace and left in the sign of light and the cross, with her maternal greeting "Go in peace, my dear children."





Original text: infomedjugorje.org





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sbdn9hhELSQ