© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.How To Sleep Like A Baby.
Proverbs 3:24 (NIV).
24) When you lie down, you will not be afraid;
when you lie down, your sleep will be sweet.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Wisdom and understanding allow you
to sleep peacefully and safely.
https://pc1.tiny.us/muvsnx8e
#you #liedown #not #afraid #your #sleep #sweet