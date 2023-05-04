Welcome To Proverbs Club.How To Sleep Like A Baby.
Proverbs 3:24 (NIV).
24) When you lie down, you will not be afraid;
when you lie down, your sleep will be sweet.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Wisdom and understanding allow you
to sleep peacefully and safely.
