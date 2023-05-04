Welcome To Proverbs Club.How To Sleep Like A Baby.

Proverbs 3:24 (NIV).

24) When you lie down, you will not be afraid;

when you lie down, your sleep will be sweet.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Wisdom and understanding allow you

to sleep peacefully and safely.

