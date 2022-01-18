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“NATURAL IMMUNITY IS OUR WAY OUT OF THE PANDEMIC”
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40 views • January 18, 2022
NBA superstar, Jonathan Isaac, has been on the frontlines of pro-athletes pushing back on Covid-19 vaccine mandates, and doctors are joining his team. Former UCI Director of Medical Ethics, Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, who has also been in the limelight for refusing to get vaccinated, joins Isaac on The HighWire for a deep dive into why they are defending their natural immunity to Covid.
#JonathanIsaac #AaronKheriaty #NaturalImmunity
#JonathanIsaac #AaronKheriaty #NaturalImmunity
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