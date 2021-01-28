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Secret Service Lets Swamp Slip Through Capitol Checkpoint
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2903 views • January 28, 2021
I couldn't believe what I read in a little story about a restaurant located a block from the White House. I looked into the background of the people involved and boy are they ever connected to the usual suspects. If you would like to support my work please go here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php THANK YOU !!
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