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FULL SHOW: COVID Vaccine Death Counts Rise As Propaganda Push Is Bigger Than Ever
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1031 views • July 03, 2021
As the Communist Chinese Party celebrates its 100th year in power, Owen Shroyer discusses the oppression and death caused by the regime that the media and history won’t. Owen also explains that the CCP is the example to look at if and when the Democrats can successfully seize full control of the United States. Evelyn Rae joins from Australia to talk about the medical tyranny happening in her country despite there being no COVID cases. In fact, more have died from the vaccines than from COVID. Callers weigh in on these topics and many more.
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