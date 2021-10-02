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Brazil_🇧🇷,_President_Jair_Bolsonaro_exposed_the_plan_of_the_globalists
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140 views • October 02, 2021
President Of 🇧🇷Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro Exposed the Plan of The Globalists on The Passport of Vaccination:
"If You Accept This Vaccination Passport, Soon There Will Be Another Requirement, And Another One... And You Know Where It Will Stop Then... Population Control"
"If You Accept This Vaccination Passport, Soon There Will Be Another Requirement, And Another One... And You Know Where It Will Stop Then... Population Control"
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