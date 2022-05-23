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A Mariupol 92-year-old woman: Ukrainian authorities/ military are traitors and fascists, they should be trialed by the world court [Chinese subtitle] 馬力波92歲阿婆：烏克蘭政府/軍隊是叛國賊和法西斯份子，應受到世界法庭審判
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31 views • May 23, 2022
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處： https://t.me/grigoriev_maxim/66
原影片出處： https://t.me/grigoriev_maxim/66
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