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U.S. State Department Admits Signs Point To C0VID Created in Wuhan Lab Feb 09, 2021
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A since deleted statement by the U.S. State Department admits that not only does the U.S. not know for certain where C0VID originated, but that many signs point to the likelihood that it actually first appeared in the Wuhan Virology Lab months before the Chinese Government admits.
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