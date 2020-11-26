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Final Round Blockhouse Labor Day Open 2015 Disc Golf Tournament
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Enjoy this Sublime Flight final round coverage of the 2015 Blockhouse Labor Day Open Spike Hyzer disc golf tournament. This A-tier PDGA event took place on September 5th and 6th in Spotsylvania, Virginia. The video features many Birdies, two Star Birdies and one amazing Eagle! This epic final round features some of the best players in the sport of disc golf on the Sunny Side course at the Blockhouse aka the Grange. The Lead Card pros are: David Feldberg, Stephen Miller, Barry Schultz , Ian Liddell and Will Schusterick. The song is "Airplane Mode" (Instrumental) by Josh Woodward. Listen to more of Josh's music at JoshWoodward.com. There are interviews with Paige Pierce and David Feldberg as well as an interview with Cameron Todd where he shows us his artwork. Visit CamToddProductions.com to see more of Cam's work. Check out SublimeFlight.com and read our newsletter. Follow us on Twitter @SubFlight and stay connected at Facebook.com/SublimeFlight.
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Bitcoin:
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Bitcoin Cash:
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