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“LIGHT THE WAY”
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103 views • November 06, 2020
“LIGHT THE WAY”
Who is our biggest enemy? A captured media? The pharmaceutical industry? A would-be President? Amidst a sea of uncertainty, coupled with a casedemic fed by faulty testing, more people than ever have joined our ranks in the search for the truth. No matter the outcome of this week, Del’s message to this community is to “Light the way.” You hold the power to change this. It happens one person at a time. It begins, and ends, with you.
#WeAreTheLight #BecomeTheMajority #FakeNews #Election #Covid19 #Casedemic
Who is our biggest enemy? A captured media? The pharmaceutical industry? A would-be President? Amidst a sea of uncertainty, coupled with a casedemic fed by faulty testing, more people than ever have joined our ranks in the search for the truth. No matter the outcome of this week, Del’s message to this community is to “Light the way.” You hold the power to change this. It happens one person at a time. It begins, and ends, with you.
#WeAreTheLight #BecomeTheMajority #FakeNews #Election #Covid19 #Casedemic
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